DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Silver Arrow Band are live music experts, wedding enthusiasts, and party starters, infusing every event with energy and full dance floors. They’re here to make your wedding the greatest party of your life! The Silver Arrows are a premium, customizable...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.