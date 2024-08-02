DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hoodstock is back for the fourth year running.
Fuzzbrain, Lamesfest and now Fat Llama present to you the best from London's underground music world to raise funds for the preservation of culture in our city.
Hoodstock 2024 is a benefit for the Hoods...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.