Hoodstock 2024

Oslo Hackney
2 Aug - 3 Aug
GigsLondon
£19.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hoodstock is back for the fourth year running.
Fuzzbrain, Lamesfest and now Fat Llama present to you the best from London's underground music world to raise funds for the preservation of culture in our city.

Hoodstock 2024 is a benefit for the Hoods...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Fuzzbrain, Lamesfest and Fat Llama
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

