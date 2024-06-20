DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stone & Jude, Fuz Lip, Static Wind

The Mint
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39
About

Stone & Jude| From a musical family in San Antonio, Texas, Stone and Jude Morales formed their first band together at ages 9 and 7. Now, the pair of brothers are an emerging pop-rock duo based in Los Angeles. Their melodic hooks and energetic rhythm secti***...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stone & Jude, Fuz Lip, Static Wind

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

