Top track

ABBA - Dancing Queen

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dancing Queen / Disco Paillettes Hors les murs

Guru Club
Sat, 18 May, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ABBA - Dancing Queen
Got a code?

About

Super Disco is back !

L'année dernière on fêtait notre 30ème Nuit Disco Paillettes chez nos amis de Petit Bain, cette année on fêtera la 40ème cette fois-ci chez nos voisins de GURU qui ont une très grande salle avec mezzanine avec vue sur la piste de dan...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Guru Club

36 Boulevard De La Bastille, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.