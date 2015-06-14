DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SOUL BLIND w/ Stand Still, Dosser and ASkySoBlack @ Holy Frijoles

Holy Frijoles
14 Jun - 15 Jun
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SOUL BLIND

with Stand Still, Dosser and ASkySoBlack

Friday, June 16th, 2024 9:00PM

@ Holy Frijoles

21+

21+
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
ASkySoBlack, Dosser, Stand Still and 1 more

Venue

Holy Frijoles

908 West 36th Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21211, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

