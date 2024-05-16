Top track

Subwax x Delaphine: Alex Kassian, S.A.M., Baldo, & E.Lina

La Terrrazza
Thu, 16 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€12.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Terrrazza presenta The Backyard. ¿Que está ocurriendo en la parte de atrás de Barcelona? ¿Quienes están sembrando poco a poco una escena cada vez más solida? ¿

Cada jueves de 22.00 a 04.00

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Amogin S.L..
Lineup

1
Alex Kassian, S.A.M, E.LINA and 1 more

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

