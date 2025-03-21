Top track

One Way

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Levellers

Waterside Theatre Aylesbury
Fri, 21 Mar 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsHertfordshire
From £40.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

One Way
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

Levellers

This is a seated performance. Standing is not permitted during the performance.

No children under the age of 3.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Levellers

Venue

Waterside Theatre Aylesbury

Exchange Street, Aylesbury, HP20 1UG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity

FAQs

Where can I book accessible tickets?

Contact the venue on 0333 009 5399

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.