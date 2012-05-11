DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pete Herbet Takes Over Salvaora Brown!

Salvaora
11 May - 12 May
GigsMadrid
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡CLUBBING by Salvaora Brown arranca con su programación de djs internacionales!

El mundialmente conocido dj y productor inglés, Pete Herbert, llega el Sábado 11 de Mayo para deleitarnos con una de sus espectaculares sesiones experimentales que fluyen...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Salvaora.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pete Herbert

Venue

Salvaora

Calle De Barbieri 10, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

