ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE

MilkBoy
Sun, 20 Oct, 6:30 pm
Philadelphia
$24.95

Acid Mothers Temple with Spirit Mother at MilkBoy

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Doors: 6:30 PM | Show: 7:30 PM

21+

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Acid Mothers Temple, Spirit Mother

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

