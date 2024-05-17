Top track

Francesco Del Garda, Alessandro Gaia - Move Your Body - Original Mix

Waterworks x Love Intl: Francesco Del Garda, Lukas Wigflex B2B Willow

FOLD
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
About

Underground festival mainstays, Waterworks and Love International, join forces for one night only.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Francesco del Garda, Lukas Wigflex, Willow

Venue

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

