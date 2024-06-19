Top track

Counter Chamber: Jay Chakravorty, Violeta Vicci, JOW

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Counter Chamber: beautifully curated instrumental and electronic performances at Folkore Hoxton in London. Join us for our next event as we redefine what chamber music means in 2024, encompassing neoclassical, electronic, melodic, soundtrack, minimalist an...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Counter Chamber.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jay Chakravorty, Violeta Vicci

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

