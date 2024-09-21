Top track

The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You

The Dandy Warhols + The Black Angels

L'Olympia
Sat, 21 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Voilà qui devrait provoquer quelques spasmes de joie chez les fans de rock psyché... Le 21/09, l’Olympia se métamorphosera en temple dédié à la réverb’ : The Black Angels et The Dandy Warhols se produiront successivement sur scène ! Attention, la date est...

Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Dandy Warhols, The Black Angels

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

