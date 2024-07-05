DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KKO Klezmer

La Marbrerie
Fri, 5 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le KKO est un collectif qui réunit près de 30 musiciens amateurs autour du répertoire des juifs de l’Europe de l’Est. Sans s’interdire quelques incursions vers la Funk et le Jazz, l’ensemble fait vivre le groove originel des Freilechs, Turkishs, Horas et a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

