Soweto Marbella: BNXN fka BUJU

Le Ciel Marbella
Sun, 26 May, 11:45 pm
GigsMálaga
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For the very first time in Marbella, BNXN fake Buju will be celebrating the Bank Holiday with us in the Grand Opening of Soweto Club.

Para mayores de 18 años.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BNXN

Venue

Le Ciel Marbella

Plaza De Antonio Banderas, 29660 Marbella, Málaga, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

