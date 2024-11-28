Top track

J. Bernardt - Taxi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

J. Bernardt

Trabendo
Thu, 28 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€27.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

J. Bernardt - Taxi
Got a code?

About

J. Bernardt, le projet de Jinte Deprez connu pour être le co-leader du groupe belge Balthazar, fait son grand retour en solo après 7 ans d’absence avec l’annonce de son nouvel album Contigo à paraitre le 17 mai via Play It Again Sam !

Contigo est une œuvr...

Tout public
Présenté par À Gauche de la Lune.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.