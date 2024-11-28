DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
J. Bernardt, le projet de Jinte Deprez connu pour être le co-leader du groupe belge Balthazar, fait son grand retour en solo après 7 ans d’absence avec l’annonce de son nouvel album Contigo à paraitre le 17 mai via Play It Again Sam !
Contigo est une œuvr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.