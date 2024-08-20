DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CAMDEN FRINGE - Thanyia Moore: August

The Bill Murray
Tue, 20 Aug, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Everything was going to plan, until August came. A month that was forecasted to be bright and sunny, became dark and grey, and it took every bit of strength that Thanyia had, to make it through. From running around Edinburgh, to hospital visits, all whilst...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thanyia Moore

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

