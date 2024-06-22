DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AnD

E1
Sat, 22 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On Sat 22nd June, we welcome back Manchester based, enigmatic hard techno titan AnD for his one of a kind, dynamic take on modern Techno.

Setting stage at the likes of Teletech, Awakenings and Kappa FuturFestival, further supporting giants of the scene in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AnD, Ana Lilia

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

