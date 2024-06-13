DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Repopulate Mars is touching down in Ibiza!
Prepare for two epic nights at Cova Santa on June 13th and September 12th. We're taking you on an intergalactic ride...
Line up:
Lee Foss
Hannah Wants
Latmun
Neverdogs
Kaysin B2B Theconnect
