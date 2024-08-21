Top track

OFF DAYS: Marc Rebillet, Flying Lotus, ENNY

Parkbühne Wuhlheide
Wed, 21 Aug, 5:45 pm
About Marc Rebillet

Marc Rebillet, like so many great producers, started out by messing around with a synth pad and piano in his bedroom, creating whatever came into his head. But unlike many producers, he’s remained true to that format – only now he plays to millions of peop Read more

Event information

OFF DAYS präsentiert am 21. August ein einzigartiges Line-Up aus spannenden Künstler:innen. Da wäre zum Beispiel der in New York lebende Marc Rebillet, dessen YouTube-Videos Kultstatus und hunderte Millionen Streams gesammelt haben. In Clips wie „HOW TO FU...

Präsentiert von Goodlive Artists GmbH & Co. KG
Lineup

Flying Lotus, Marc Rebillet, ENNY

Venue

Parkbühne Wuhlheide

An d. Wuhlheide 187, 12459 Berlin, Germany
Doors open5:45 pm

