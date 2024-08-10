DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We Are Lost returns to London for another day & night session across 14 hours of progressive house + melodic techno.
For the first time, the brand new East London venue 'The Cause' will play host to Guy J's infamous brand across 3 rooms indoor & outdoor,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.