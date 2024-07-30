Top track

Koyo, One Step Closer, Anxious, Prize Horse

Salty's Beach Bar
Tue, 30 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLake Como
$33.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tuesday, July 30th

Koyo

One Step Closer

Anxious

Prize Horse

@ Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main St, Lake Como, NJ

All Ages

6 PM

$25 ADV

$30 DOS

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
Lineup

1
Koyo, One Step Closer, Anxious and 1 more

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

