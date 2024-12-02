DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aaron Parks Little Big

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The colourful productions of this legendary jazz leader romantically synergises his forward thinking melodic ideas with sweet and slightly nostalgic compositions.

A band that endures over the course of years is bound to deepen and evolve, and that is cert...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aaron Parks

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.