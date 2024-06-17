DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WOS

Village Underground
Mon, 17 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £40.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WOS, born Valentín Oliva, is an Argentine artist known for his multifaceted talents in music, rap, and performance. Rising to prominence in the Argentine music scene, WOS gained widespread recognition with his debut album "Oscuro Éxtasis," which propelled...

Presented by livetonite.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

WOS

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.