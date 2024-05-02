DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Seanchoíche is a storytelling night founded in Dublin, and is expanding across the world. It is a night for people from all corners, backgrounds, and identities to come together and listen and engage with stories told by volunteer speakers. These stories
Seanchoíche (pronounced 'SHANNA-KEY-HA') is coming back to Melbourne for two shows in May to the Grace Darling!
Stories told will revolve around the theme of STRANGERS on May 2nd.
