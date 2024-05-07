DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
Mariela: Mariela is an indie pop band formed in 2017 by Nashville songwriter and producer, Rachel Hall. Mariela tunes are characterized by introspective melancholy lyrics packed in candy coated hook...
