Top track

BBC Orchestra - Star Wars - Main Theme

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Star Wars Pub Quiz

Peckham Levels
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BBC Orchestra - Star Wars - Main Theme
Got a code?

About

Think you're one with the Force? Calling all Jedi Mind Tricks, Sith Knowledge Seekers, Death Star Scholars and Ewok Experts.

In a battle of good vs evil, we bring you another pub quiz to test your expertise on a galaxy far far away.

Gather your rebel all...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Peckham Levels.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.