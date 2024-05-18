DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mojo Mojo

Tempest
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
DJBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Joe Dove and Dom Ryan are back on the beach for their party project, Mojo Mojo!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Tempest Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Tempest

King's Road, Brighton, BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

