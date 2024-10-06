DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Del Bronham Band (Stray)

Hot Box
Sun, 6 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Del Bromham if you do not know him started his band Stray aged just 14 back in 1966 and they are still going strong today and have toured with many of the greats including KISS. The band for this show is most of Stray. Del will be telling us stories from h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Del Bromham

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
100 capacity

