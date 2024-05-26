Top track

Missy Elliott - Get Ur Freak On





Goodies 2000's Hip Hop Day Party [Memorial Day SUN]

Resident DTLA
Sun, 26 May, 4:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Orlove by Day

Presents:

Goodies

2000s Hip Hop Day Party

Inspired by the Music of:

Snoop Dogg • OutKast • Eminem • Dr. Dre • Nas • 50 Cent • Andre 3000 • DMX • Lil Wayne • Missy Elliott • Busta Rhymes • N.E.R.D. • Ludacris • Kanye West • Jay-Z • T.I. •...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by ORLOVE
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Resident DTLA

428 S Hewitt St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA

Doors open4:00 pm

