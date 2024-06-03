DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KATE-LOIS ELLIOTT: HOW TO BELONG WITHOUT JOINING A CULT (WIP)

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 3 Jun, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After multiple sellout shows across the UK, Kate-Lois Elliott returns to Camden Comedy Club with a preview of her long-awaited debut hour. Kate's family lived in a secretive cult until her mum escaped. One generation later, a teenage Kate finds herself in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.