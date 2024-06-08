DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

One disagiata show

Tranvai
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sofia Gottardi in questo spettacolo di stand up comedy show affronta in modo comico e autobiografico l'autismo, il bullismo, la dipendenza dai social network, lavorare coi bambini e la molestia.

Esplorare le proprie parti oscure senza prendersi sul serio...

Nessun limite
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Lineup

Sofia Gottardi

Venue

Tranvai

Via Tirano c/o Naviglio della Martesana Angolo, Via Gianfranco Zuretti, 63, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

