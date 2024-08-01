DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MOLLY MARTIN w/WHITEHALL

Raccoon Motel
Thu, 1 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Appearing IN PERSON, MOLLY MARTIN w/very special guests WHITEHALL!!!!

ABOUT MOLLY MARTIN ::

Molly Martin’s debut album Mary released January 2023 is cheeky indie rock reminiscent of early Smashing Pumpkins, Land of Talk, and the attitude of the Pretender...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
Lineup

Molly Martin, Whitehall

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

