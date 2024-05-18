DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paul Cornish Trio

The Century Room
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($20-$30 tickets | 7pm & 9pm sets) Fantastic piano player Paul Cornish makes his Century Room debut! Known for his work with such varied artists as Herbie Hancock, Louis Cole an Kanye West, Cornish brings an incredible set of music to the stage. This time...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

