DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($20-$30 tickets | 7pm & 9pm sets) Fantastic piano player Paul Cornish makes his Century Room debut! Known for his work with such varied artists as Herbie Hancock, Louis Cole an Kanye West, Cornish brings an incredible set of music to the stage. This time...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.