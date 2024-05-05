DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blackhorse Beer Mile second birthday party

Hackney Brewery
Sun, 5 May, 12:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We will be celebrating the Blackhorse Beer Mile’s second birthday on Sunday the 5th of May! 7 breweries, 1 winery, 1 distillery and a whole day full of drinks, street food, entertainment and more.

At Hackney Brewery you can expect our usual big collection...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hackney Brewery & High Hill Taproom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hackney Brewery

10 Lockwood Way, Waltham Forest, London, E17 5RB, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

