DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Founded by DJs Joe Kay and Andre Power, Soulection is a creative collective bound together by their shared passion for ’90s R&B, hip-hop and soul. Formed in LA in 2011, they became the first collective to play at Coachella and have evolved into a global to
Read more
Soulection and Friends
The Vermont Hollywood
May 10th 2024
21+ / 9:30pm
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.