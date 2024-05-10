DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soulection and Friends in Los Angeles

The Vermont Hollywood
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Soulection

Founded by DJs Joe Kay and Andre Power, Soulection is a creative collective bound together by their shared passion for ’90s R&B, hip-hop and soul. Formed in LA in 2011, they became the first collective to play at Coachella and have evolved into a global to Read more

Event information

Soulection and Friends

The Vermont Hollywood

May 10th 2024

21+ / 9:30pm

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soulection

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
1500 capacity

