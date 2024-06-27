Top track

No More Sleepwalking

Tether

The Black Heart
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TETHER
https://www.instagram.com/tetherldn/

YOUR MISERY
https://www.instagram.com/yourmiseryismine/

CHAOS REIGNS
https://www.instagram.com/chaosreignsuk/

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Tether
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tether., Your Misery

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

