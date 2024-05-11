DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Camping in Alaska with Catalyst in Los Angeles - NIGHT TWO

Pico Union Project
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
About

Minty Boi Presents:

Camping in Alaska with Catalyst - NIGHT TWO

Pico Union Project

May 11th 2024

all ages / 7:00pm

All ages
Presented by Minty Boi.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Camping in Alaska, Catalyst

Venue

Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

