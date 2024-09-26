DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Congolese collective KOKOKO! bake their political sentiments into their frenetic music. To make their dance-punk hybrids, the five-piece use handmade instruments fashioned from discarded objects and broken electronics (old car tape decks, bottles of water,
La nuit, Kinshasa est chaude, sombre et bruyante. La ville congolaise s’anime après un coucher de soleil d’un rouge brûlant – qui se déplace rapidement en raison de sa position près de l’équateur. Soudain, le niveau sonore augmente et les sens sont exacerb...
