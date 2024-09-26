Top track

KOKOKO! - Tokoliana

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kokoko! + Guest

Petit Bain
Thu, 26 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KOKOKO! - Tokoliana
Got a code?

About Kokoko!

Congolese collective KOKOKO! bake their political sentiments into their frenetic music. To make their dance-punk hybrids, the five-piece use handmade instruments fashioned from discarded objects and broken electronics (old car tape decks, bottles of water, Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

La nuit, Kinshasa est chaude, sombre et bruyante. La ville congolaise s’anime après un coucher de soleil d’un rouge brûlant – qui se déplace rapidement en raison de sa position près de l’équateur. Soudain, le niveau sonore augmente et les sens sont exacerb...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kokoko!

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.