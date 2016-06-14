DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash - Three Day Parking

SeatGeek Stadium
14 Jun - 16 Jun
$125The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SPKRBX presents The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival June 14-16 at SeatGeek Stadium.

The premier Hip-Hop music festival in the Midwest returns bigger and better than ever. 3 days, 3 stages, the biggest names in Hip-Hop and more art installations tha...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by SPKRBX
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SeatGeek Stadium

7000 S Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview, Illinois 60455, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

