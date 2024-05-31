DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Black Jaguar @ Listen

LISTEN
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for our next installment of the Black Jaguar series at Listen Brooklyn. The venue has state of the art custom built speakers with an array of local talent that is encouraged to play unreleased and Underground IDs.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Black Jaguar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

