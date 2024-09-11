Top track

Meatbodies - Disorder

Meatbodies

Kafe Antzokia
Wed, 11 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBilbao
€15.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Meatbodies es el proyectil sonoro liderado por Chad Ubovich, uno de esos secundarios de lujo de la escena guitarrera psicodélica y punk de los últimos años en USA (encuéntrale por ejemplo en los Fuzz de Ty Segall).

Vienen a presentar Flora Ocean Tiger Blo...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meatbodies

Venue

Kafe Antzokia

Done Bikendi Kalea, 2, 48001 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

