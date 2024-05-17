DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Turbulences. Le titre annonce déjà la couleur.
1 conseil: mettez bien votre ceinture, le voyage s’annonce mouvementé. Plusieurs escales prévues : Toothpick, Fatcaps, Lasco. Pour arriver sur la destination du Dj set de Jojo.
Le tout piloté par l’équipe Be...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.