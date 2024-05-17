Top track

Lasco - Dimanche soir

Turbulences

DOCK B
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Turbulences. Le titre annonce déjà la couleur.

1 conseil: mettez bien votre ceinture, le voyage s’annonce mouvementé. Plusieurs escales prévues : Toothpick, Fatcaps, Lasco. Pour arriver sur la destination du Dj set de Jojo.

Le tout piloté par l’équipe Be...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Beatume & DOCK B
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

