Top track

Sea Groove

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Boss Man

229
Sat, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sea Groove
Got a code?

About

Wheels & Wax proudly presents:

The return to 229 in Central London of

BIG BOSS MAN

After the stunning sold out performance in 2023 Big Boss Man return for Wheels & Wax Christmas party

Very special guests THE CAPELLAS

Get your glad rags on for London's...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Wheels & Wax.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big Boss Man

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.