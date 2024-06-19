Top track

Des rêves

Cabaret des dessous lesbiens

Les Trois Baudets
Wed, 19 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€17

About

Cabaret queer inspiré du livre Les dessous lesbiens de la chanson. Pour fêter la sortie de sa version augmentée aux éditions Points féministe, ses co-autrices, Pauline Paris et Léa Lootgieter, présentent ce spectacle inspiré de l’ouvrage. Les deux hôtesses...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
P.r2b, Barbara Carlotti, Laura Cahen and 1 more

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

