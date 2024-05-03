DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carmen Ultra

Blonde Venus
Fri, 3 May, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Carmen Maria Vega a deux prénoms, un patronyme d’étoile, un charme fou et un talent bien singulier. Chanteuse, comédienne, écrivaine, réalisatrice, elle ne cesse de multiplier expériences et projets, endossant rôles et répertoires, avec la même énergie mai...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

