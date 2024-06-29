DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Summer of Love: Day and Night Party w/ Dr Packer

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BRIXTON’S SUMMER OF LOVE - HEDONISTIC FEEL GOOD VIBES

On Saturday 29th June we will embark on a journey back to the 60’s for a Summer Of Love inspired party showcasing all things House, Disco, Funk, Soul & more!

Dance on our sun trap terrace with brand n...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Dr Packer, Arnie Wrong, Marley and 2 more

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

