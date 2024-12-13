Top track

The Skids + Spear of Destiny

Engine Rooms
Fri, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Skids formed in 1977 in their hometown of Dunfermline, Scotland by Richard Jobson, Stuart Adamson, Bill Simpson, & Tom Kellichan. After releasing an independent single the band were played by BBC Radio One's John Peel, supported The Clash in concert an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

THE SKIDS, Spear of Destiny

Venue

Engine Rooms

West Quay, Harbour Parade, Southampton SO15 1GZ
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

