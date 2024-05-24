DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dopo il plauso della critica per l’EP “SOLO FIORI”
e la candidatura alle Targhe Tenco 2023
PAOLO BENVEGNÙ
torna con il singolo “CANZONI BRUTTE” in uscita il 1 dicembre 2023, che anticipa il nuovo album di inediti del cantautore-artigiano “È INUTILE PARL
PAOLO BENVEGNÙ
Acustic Duo
"È inutile parlare d'amore"
un vero e proprio capolavoro emozionante da parte di un gigante della musica italiana
