Paolo Benvegnù & Malika Ayane - Non esiste altro

Paolo Benvegnù

Coccobello
Fri, 24 May, 9:00 pm
About Paolo Benvegnù

Dopo il plauso della critica per l’EP “SOLO FIORI”

e la candidatura alle Targhe Tenco 2023

PAOLO BENVEGNÙ

torna con il singolo "CANZONI BRUTTE" in uscita il 1 dicembre 2023, che anticipa il nuovo album di inediti del cantautore-artigiano "È INUTILE PARL

Event information

PAOLO BENVEGNÙ
Acustic Duo

"È inutile parlare d'amore"
un vero e proprio capolavoro emozionante da parte di un gigante della musica italiana

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Kalinka.
Lineup

Paolo Benvegnù

Venue

Coccobello

Via San Rocco 1, 41012 Carpi Modena, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

