STONE
Liberamente tratto da “Stone Butch Blues” di Leslie Feinberg
scritto da Carmen Pellegrinelli
con Laura Mola
luci di Simone Moretti
regia di Carmen Pellegrinelli
una produzione P&P Theatre Academic Productions
in collaborazione con Alfi Lesbich...
