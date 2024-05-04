DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A SBCLTR ORIGINAL W/ APACHE, LUM, CHAMBORD & MORE

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$39.66
A SBCLTR ORIGINAL WITH AN ALL STAR CAST HITS DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 4. WE ARE EXCITED TO PRESENT THIS VERY SBCLTR CENTRIC LINEUP OF AMAZING TALENT, IN A FAN FAVORITE VENUE.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SBCLTR.
Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

